World-renowned climber Hans Florine is rescued from Yosemite's El Capitan

A world-renowned speed climber has been rescued from Yosemite 's El Capitan after he fell and had to spend the night on top of the famous rock.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said rescuers hauled Hans Florine to the summit of El Capitan on Thursday evening, but it was too late for a helicopter to get him out.

Rescuers instead hiked to the top to give Florine medical aid that night. Helicopters arrived to take Florine and his climbing partners off El Capitan on Friday morning.

Florine posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Well, there is a rescue going on, on El Capitan. And it's me. I think I broke my leg. Rescuers please be safe.”

