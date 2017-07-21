Zach Johnson defies odds, weather to play back into contention Friday at the British Open

There were lots of blue numbers on the scoreboard Friday, bogeys (blue) and double bogeys (dark blue) everywhere you looked. Somehow, Zach Johnson was able to dodge that trend. The 2015 British Open champion followed a disheartening round of 75 with a scorching 66 on Friday to finish the day at plus-1 for the tournament.

Johnson had a setback on Tuesday when his driver cracked, an unwelcome development for a player who wants to be as comfortable as possible in the heat of competition.

“It isn’t exactly ideal,” Johnson said, adding: “I can’t tell a difference in golf balls, but you give me any different iron, club, there’s a difference.”

Evidently, he has gotten used to the new driver.

He said part of the Thursday-to-Friday turnaround came at the range after his 5-over opening round.

“After my round, I went to the range and hit a lot of drivers,” said Johnson, who tied for fifth at the John Deere Classic last week. “And hit a lot of good ones, too. So that was key. I got mad, too, which was good. I let it out. I was upset. I wasn’t furious and bouncing off the walls. I was just upset with my performance because I felt great coming into the week.”

