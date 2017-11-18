Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-5, 3-4) travel to the Coliseum to play the USC Trojans (9-2, 7-1) in a Pac-12 Conference football game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us here for live updates from the game.

Defenses for UCLA, USC have starters back from injuries

Both teams’ defenses look like they’ve picked up injured starters for today’s renewal of the USC-UCLA football rivalry.

Freshman defensive end Jaelan Phillips is back for UCLA after he sat out last week because of a concussion. However, backup quarterback Devon Modster did not throw the ball during pregame. He suffered a broken thumb against Utah.

For USC, cornerback Iman Marshall, who has missed the last three games because of a sprained knee, is listed as the starting cornerback.

 

