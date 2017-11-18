Defenses for UCLA, USC have starters back from injuries

Both teams’ defenses look like they’ve picked up injured starters for today’s renewal of the USC-UCLA football rivalry.

Freshman defensive end Jaelan Phillips is back for UCLA after he sat out last week because of a concussion. However, backup quarterback Devon Modster did not throw the ball during pregame. He suffered a broken thumb against Utah.

For USC, cornerback Iman Marshall, who has missed the last three games because of a sprained knee, is listed as the starting cornerback.