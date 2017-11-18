Live updates: UCLA vs. USC

The UCLA Bruins (5-5, 3-4) travel to the Coliseum to play the USC Trojans (9-2, 7-1) in a Pac-12 Conference football game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us here for live updates from the game.
Rivalry game is vastly different for UCLA and USC
|Zach Helfand
As UCLA’s players filed off the field and into the locker room underneath the Rose Bowl a week ago, the fans sent them away with a loud demand. Or maybe it was more of a wish: “Beat SC!”
A few hours earlier, as USC’s players celebrated winning the Pac-12 Conference South division outside the visitors’ locker room in Boulder, Colo., everyone also wanted to know about a game in the Trojans’ future.
The Pac-12 championship game, two weeks ahead.
Reporters asked about the championship game. Players talked about the championship game. Tight end Tyler Petite had to issue this reminder during interviews: "I think a lot of people are forgetting that we do have one more game next week."
UCLA (5-5, 3-4 Pac-12) and No. 11 USC (9-2, 7-1) approach Saturday’s rivalry game at the Coliseum from very different places.
The Bruins will be playing for everything: bowl eligibility, a chance to salvage a lost season and maybe even head coach Jim Mora’s job. The Trojans will be playing for next to nothing, other than avoiding the year-long agony that comes with losing to UCLA.
USC’s players said that was enough. "What do you think, we're going to come out flat?” safety Chris Hawkins said. “Nah, that's not gonna happen."
On paper, USC holds the advantage in perhaps every position but one, quarterback, where UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold are both considered among the best in the country.
How the Bruins and Trojans match up
|Ben Bolch
UCLA (5-5, 3-4) at USC (9-2, 7-1)
Saturday, 5 p.m., Coliseum, TV: Channel 7. Radio: 570, 710, 1150
Marquee matchup
USC tailback Ronald Jones II vs. the UCLA run defense. Jones’ career average of 6.4 yards per carry is higher than that of Trojans greats O.J. Simpson, Marcus Allen, Mike Garrett and Charles White, albeit with fewer carries. Jones has been especially productive lately, averaging 184 yards rushing over the past three games. The Bruins might have found a template for winning even while giving up huge chunks of yardage on the ground. All it took was building a second-half lead against Arizona State last weekend for the Sun Devils to shift into more of a passing mode after trampling the Bruins for 201 yards rushing in the first half; they managed 93 yards rushing in the second half during UCLA’s 44-37 win.
The great debate about Jim Mora and his coaching job
|Bill Plaschke
Does Jim Mora know something we don’t know?
It’s a weekday morning in the middle of Rivalry Week, he is being attacked from air and ground and internet, USC is a double-digit favorite over his football team, and recruits are disappearing faster than an eight-clap.
Yet the UCLA coach is standing on a gleaming practice field he pushed for, next to a stately training complex he helped inspire, and he’s smiling, laughing, reassuring.
“I don’t worry about me,” he says. “I’m fine, I’m good.”
He looks over at his Bruins as they jog into the Wasserman Football Center.
“I worry about them,” he says.
But it is not the Bruins players whose firing is being demanded in banners flown above the Rose Bowl. It is not the players who are being blamed for the 25% drop in home attendance over three years. It is not the players being criticized for everything from lack of control to recruiting to second-half adjustments.
Mora says he’s fine, but the facts say he should not be. Mora says he’s good, but the last 26 games of his six-year tenure have been 10-16 bad. Mora says he is relaxed, but you would think the grip on his job would be growing more white-knuckled by the week.
Mora clearly isn’t worrying, and again you wonder, does he know something we don’t know?
He probably does.
Here’s guessing he knows that given the muddled state of the UCLA athletic program, it would take some sort of massive meltdown in these last two games before the Bruins would fire him.