Live updates: UCLA vs. USC

Sam Darnold and USC still have the Pac-12 title game and a bowl game to play after meeting UCLA in the annual rivalry game on Saturday. The Bruins, meanwhile, need a win to be bowl eligible.

As UCLA’s players filed off the field and into the locker room underneath the Rose Bowl a week ago, the fans sent them away with a loud demand. Or maybe it was more of a wish: “Beat SC!”

A few hours earlier, as USC’s players celebrated winning the Pac-12 Conference South division outside the visitors’ locker room in Boulder, Colo., everyone also wanted to know about a game in the Trojans’ future.

The Pac-12 championship game, two weeks ahead.

Reporters asked about the championship game. Players talked about the championship game. Tight end Tyler Petite had to issue this reminder during interviews: "I think a lot of people are forgetting that we do have one more game next week."

UCLA (5-5, 3-4 Pac-12) and No. 11 USC (9-2, 7-1) approach Saturday’s rivalry game at the Coliseum from very different places.

The Bruins will be playing for everything: bowl eligibility, a chance to salvage a lost season and maybe even head coach Jim Mora’s job. The Trojans will be playing for next to nothing, other than avoiding the year-long agony that comes with losing to UCLA.

USC’s players said that was enough. "What do you think, we're going to come out flat?” safety Chris Hawkins said. “Nah, that's not gonna happen."

On paper, USC holds the advantage in perhaps every position but one, quarterback, where UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold are both considered among the best in the country.