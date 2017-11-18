No turnover for UCLA; this time it's a touchdown

After turning the ball over inside the red zone on its previous two possessions, UCLA didn’t waste any time in its next trip.

After a 35-yard gain on a Josh Rosen pass to Austin Roberts moved the ball to the nine, the Bruins scored on the next play.

Jordan Lasley, who is having a huge game, ran right between USC defensive backs Iman Marshall and Marvell Tell III and was wide open in the end zone when Rosen found him.

Lasley has seven catches for 126 yards and both UCLA touchdowns.