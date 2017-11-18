The best and worst of Sam Darnold in one drive

Earlier this week, Sam Farmer, The Times’ NFL expert, interviewed three pro scouts and wrote a story about what they liked, and didn’t like, about quarterbacks Sam Darnold of USC and Josh Rosen of UCLA.

With Darnold, they liked the way he can improvise outside the pocket, and the USC star showed it when he scrambled around to his right on the Trojans’ most-recent possession, then found Tyler Vaughns for a nice gain on a pass he threw back to his left.

A few plays later, Darnold showed what the scouts don’t care for: he skipped around despite decent protection — one scout described him as “hoppy and jumpy in the pocket” — and delivered an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Jaleel Wood.