The UCLA Bruins (5-5, 3-4) travel to the Coliseum to play the USC Trojans (9-2, 7-1) in a Pac-12 Conference football game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us here for live updates from the game.
Trojans turn up the heat on Josh Rosen
|Mike Hiserman
USC came into this game second in the nation in quarterback sacks, with 37.
Through two and a half quarters, add four more.
UCLA’s second possession of the second half ended with Josh Rosen sacked on back to back plays.
First, Chris Hawkins caught him on a safety blitz.
Next, it was linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.