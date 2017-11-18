Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-5, 3-4) travel to the Coliseum to play the USC Trojans (9-2, 7-1) in a Pac-12 Conference football game at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us here for live updates from the game.

Trojans turn up the heat on Josh Rosen

Mike Hiserman

USC came into this game second in the nation in quarterback sacks, with 37.

Through two and a half quarters, add four more.

UCLA’s second possession of the second half ended with Josh Rosen sacked on back to back plays.

First, Chris Hawkins caught him on a safety blitz.

Next, it was linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
64°