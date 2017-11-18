USC starts by running Ronald Jones, but Bruins hold

USC’s first four plays from scrimmage were handoffs to Ronald Jones, which seems like a good strategy considering Jones has averaged 184 yards per game in his last three games and UCLA’s run defense is worst in the nation.

Jones ran for six, six, 11 and two yards.

But on his fifth carry, on third-and-two from the UCLA 43, he was stacked up for no gain and the Trojans had to punt.

UCLA takes over at its own 10 and now it’s Josh Rosen’s turn.