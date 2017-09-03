UCLA is closing in on kickoff of the Do-Over Bowl, a season opener the Bruins hope goes vastly different than the one they endured exactly one calendar year ago.

Texas A&M prevailed in that game, 31-24, in overtime after UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen’s final pass fell incomplete near the end zone, capping a day of frustration in which Rosen had three passes intercepted and was sacked five times.

The conditions will be hot again, with temperatures at the Rose Bowl well into the 90s as game time approaches. The Bruins hope the similarities end there and they can start to erase the putrid taste of last season’s 4-8 record.

Rosen will be making his first appearance in 11 months after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in October against Arizona State. He looked locked in over the final portion of training camp and will be playing in his first game under the guidance of Jedd Fisch, UCLA’s new offensive coordinator.

The Bruins will also try to establish some sort of running game after averaging only 84.3 yards a game last season, ranking next to last among major college teams.

Texas A&M wants to get off to its typical good start. The Aggies started 6-0 in 2016, 5-0 in 2015 and 5-0 in 2014.

Skies were party cloudy before kickoff with lightning in the area that prompted officials to advise fans to seek shelter in their vehicles or buses at the stadium.