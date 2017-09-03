Sports
Live updates: UCLA vs. Texas A&M in season opener
Sports

The UCLA Bruins and Texas A&M; have kicked off at the Rose Bowl in a rematch of last season's opener, which the Aggies won. Join us for updates throughout the game.

Texas A&M can't be stopped, takes a 31-3 lead with 4:11 left in second quarter

Ben Bolch

It just keeps getting worse for UCLA.

Texas A&M went with its running quarterback, Kellen Mond, and the Bruins failed to account for him on a couple of third-down scrambles that led to first downs.

The Aggies then padded their lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Keith Ford to take a 31-3 lead. That's Ford's third touchdown and there's still more than a half to play.

UCLA's run defense is essentially nonexistent, with Texas A&M having rushed for 220 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Latest updates

