Texas A&M can't be stopped, takes a 31-3 lead with 4:11 left in second quarter

It just keeps getting worse for UCLA.

Texas A&M went with its running quarterback, Kellen Mond, and the Bruins failed to account for him on a couple of third-down scrambles that led to first downs.

The Aggies then padded their lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Keith Ford to take a 31-3 lead. That's Ford's third touchdown and there's still more than a half to play.

UCLA's run defense is essentially nonexistent, with Texas A&M having rushed for 220 yards and averaging 6.7 yards per carry.