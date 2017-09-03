UCLA gets a fortunate touchdown, now trails 44-31 with 8:12 left in the game

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen floated the pass. Texas A&M nickel back Deshawn Capers-Smith was in position to intercept it.

The ball skipped through Capers-Smith's hands and into those of Bruins receiver Darren Andrews, who scooted into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.

It's suddenly a two-score game, Texas A&M's lead down to 44-31 with 8:12 remaining. Bruins fans are standing and roaring.

It's getting interesting, at the very least.

Andrews has two touchdown catches.