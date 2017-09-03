UCLA pulls within one possession, 44-38, with 3:10 left

The thing about big early leads is that there's plenty of time for them to fizzle.

Texas A&M is learning that the hard way. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, throwing off his back foot with the Aggies pass rush in his face, thew a pass up for grabs and Theo Howard caught it in the front part of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

The Bruins' deficit is only 44-38, and fans are chanting "Defense!" with three minutes left.