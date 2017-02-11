Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza vs. Tim Boetsch live round-by-round coverage

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is one of the very best fighters in the middleweight division. He is one of the best jiu jitsu artists in all of MMA and has become a dangerous striker as well. He is deserving of a title shot already but there is a lot of talent at the top of his division. Tim Boetsch is a big underdog in this fight. He's powerful and experienced but is only 4-6 in his last 10 fights. If he can't connect with one big punch this is likely to be a long night for him.

Round 1. Jacare shoots for a takedown. Boetsch defends well. Jacare lands a right hand and separates. Jacare connects with a few significant punches but eats a hard counter in the process. Jacare ducks down and gets the takedown. He gains side control position quickly. Jacare then works into mount. Jacare grabs a kimura and really cranks it, forcing Boetsch to submit.

Winner: Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, submission, round 1.

That was exactly what everyone expected. Jacare's submissions were way too much for Boetsch. Now the question is simply which of the other top middleweights Jacare will fight next.