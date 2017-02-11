Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller live round-by-round coverage

Dustin Poirier is an exciting fighter to watch, an aggressive knockout striker with 7 of his last 8 UFC fights ending via KO/TKO. He is coming off a quick loss to Michael Johnson so this is a crucial fight for him. Jim Miller is one of the most experienced fighters in UFC history. He has been fighting in the UFC since 2008 and has taken on a who's who of the lightweight division. He has three straight wins over name opposition: Takanori Gomi, Joe Lauzon and Thiago Alves.