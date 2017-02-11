Holly Holm (10-2) takes on Germaine De Randamie (6-3) for the title in the recently created 145-pound UFC women's featherweight division at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. The co-feature pits all time great Anderson Silva (33-8) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4) in a middleweight bout. Get live updates on all the fights on the pay-per-view card right here.
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Dustin Poirier is an exciting fighter to watch, an aggressive knockout striker with 7 of his last 8 UFC fights ending via KO/TKO. He is coming off a quick loss to Michael Johnson so this is a crucial fight for him. Jim Miller is one of the most experienced fighters in UFC history. He has been fighting in the UFC since 2008 and has taken on a who's who of the lightweight division. He has three straight wins over name opposition: Takanori Gomi, Joe Lauzon and Thiago Alves.