Islam Makhachev vs. Nik Lentz live round-by-round coverage

Islam Makhachev is another in the growing ranks of tough MMA competitors from Dagestan. He has a sambo background and sports an impressive 13-1 MMA record. Nik Lentz is the prototypical grinder, a tough grappler who isn't exciting to watch but is hard to defeat. He is coming off consecutive wins.

Round 1. The fighters waste no time clinching and they grapple for position up against the cage. Makhachev scores a trip takedown a minute in. Lentz grabs a guillotine choke but Makhachev fights his way out. Makhachev grinds on Lentz from top position but doesn't land a lot. Lentz stands up with 90 seconds left but Makhachev uses another trip to take him back down moments later. Lentz threatens with the guillotine again late. Makhachev was in control most of the round but Lentz did a sound job avoiding any jeopardy. 10-9 Makhachev.

Round 2. Makhachev throws a few kicks early and then clinches. He follows that with punches. Lentz wades in looking to land something but doesn't connect with much. They clinch and Makhachev gets another takedown. Makhachev looks to move into mount but Lentz narrowly avoids that. Lentz grabs a guillotine again but loses it. Makhachev moves into side control then full mount but Lentz gets out of that quickly. Makhachev again controlled Lentz on the ground but did precious little damage and didn't threaten with submissions either. 10-9 Makhachev.