Holly Holm (10-2) takes on Germaine De Randamie (6-3) for the title in the recently created 145-pound featherweight division at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. Also on the card is Anderson Silva (33-8) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4) in a middleweight bout. Get live updates on all the fights on the pay-per-view card right here.
Holly Holm, Germaine De Randamie are set for shot at new UFC title
|Lance Pugmire
Holly Holm appreciated the gesture from a UFC publicist who placed a public workout this week at famed boxing gym Gleason’s in Brooklyn.
When Holm was a professional boxer in 2008, she successfully defended a minor world-title belt by defeating Gleason’s-trained fighter Belinda Laracuerte at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Any reminder of victory is especially appreciated by Holm (10-2) as she seeks to end a two-fight losing streak in Saturday night’s UFC 208 main event at Barclays Center , where she’ll meet fellow contender Germaine De Randamie (6-3).
The bout is for the UFC’s newly created women’s featherweight division, and if Holm wins, she’ll join storied company in B.J. Penn, Randy Couture and Conor McGregor as the only multidivision champions in organization history.
“This is nerves in a whole different way,” Holm said when asked to compare her prefight feelings before knocking out then-unbeaten bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey by a head kick in 2015 and now.
“It’s the first time for the 145-pound division. I have the opportunity to get world titles in two different weight classes. And I’m also coming off two consecutive losses, so she might be thinking, ‘I’ve got her while she’s down.’ ”
Weight is no problem for these UFC 208 combatants
|Lance Pugmire
There was still weight to gain for Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie on Friday when they each came in under the 145-pound weight limit for the UFC ’s newly created women’s featherweight division.
Holm, the former bantamweight champion, weighed in Friday morning at 144.4 pounds and former pro kick boxer De Randamie weighed 143.6 pounds on the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott scale.
Also Friday, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva exactly met the 185-pound weight limit for his UFC 208 co-main event bout at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center against No. 8-rated middleweight Derek Brunson, who weighed 186 pounds. One extra pound is allowed in non-title fights.
Middleweights Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch also used that cushion, weighing 185.8 pounds.