Holly Holm (10-2) takes on Germaine De Randamie (6-3) for the title in the recently created 145-pound UFC women's featherweight division at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. The co-feature pits all time great Anderson Silva (33-8) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4) in a middleweight bout. Get live updates on all the fights on the pay-per-view card right here.
Islam Makhachev vs. Nik Lentz live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Islam Makhachev is another in the growing ranks of tough MMA competitors from Dagestan. He has a sambo background and sports an impressive 13-1 MMA record. Nik Lentz is the prototypical grinder, a tough grappler who isn't exciting to watch but is hard to defeat. He is coming off consecutive wins.
Round 1. The fighters waste no time clinching and they grapple for position up against the cage. Makhachev scores a trip takedown a minute in. Lentz grabs a guillotine choke but Makhachev fights his way out. Makhachev grinds on Lentz from top position but doesn't land a lot. Lentz stands up with 90 seconds left but Makhachev uses another trip to take him back down moments later. Lentz threatens with the guillotine again late. Makhachev was in control most of the round but Lentz did a sound job avoiding any jeopardy. 10-9 Makhachev.
Round 2. Makhachev throws a few kicks early and then clinches. He follows that with punches. Lentz wades in looking to land something but doesn't connect with much. They clinch and Makhachev gets another takedown. Makhachev looks to move into mount but Lentz narrowly avoids that. Lentz grabs a guillotine again but loses it. Makhachev moves into side control then full mount but Lentz gets out of that quickly. Makhachev again controlled Lentz on the ground but did precious little damage and didn't threaten with submissions either. 10-9 Makhachev.
Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Phillipe Nover is a Brooklyn native and now will have the opportunity to fight in a major event at home. Once billed "the next Anderson Silva" by UFC president Dana White, Nover hasn't lived up to that hype but worked his way back to the UFC after falling out of the promotion back in 2010. Rick Glenn worked his way into the UFC but drew an extremely tough first opponent in Evan Dunham on short notice. After a setback in that fight, he gets a second chance tonight.
Round 1. Neither man has a distinct advantage early as they exchange blows. Nover lands a hard kick to the head but Glenn seems perfectly fine. Glenn has never been knocked out and it's easy to understand why after that. Nover is bleeding from the eye, presumably from a punch. Nover lands a solid left hook as Glenn is moving in. Nover looks to have the better standup but Glenn seems content to stand with him. Glenn lands a two punch combination late and looks for a takedown. It's not enough to negate what came before, however. 10-9 Nover.
Round 2. Glenn has the reach advantage but Nover continues to land the better blows on balance. Nover goes for a takedown and has it stuffed. Glenn lands a combination of punches and follows with a few leg kicks. Glenn grabs a double leg and briefly has Nover down but Nover is back up in a hurry. They continue to clinch and Glenn uses a hard knee to the body before separation. Glenn is increasingly relying on low kicks to establish range. Glenn moves in with a straight left hand and adds some knees to the body. Glenn came on as the round progressed; it will be interesting to see the respective energy levels in the third. 10-9 Glenn.
Round 3. Nover comes out looking to establish his jab while Glenn goes back to his low kicks. Glenn's greater diversity of strikes has paid dividends as the fight has progressed. Nover connects with two impressive shots: a head kick followed by a spinning backfist. Glenn clinches and looks for a takedown. He isn't getting anywhere but he is at least slowing down Nover's early round momentum. They break and Glenn presses forward with straight punches and knees to the body. Nover has more power behind his strikes but Glenn is landing more. The fighters both land knees in the clinch late and Glenn closes with an elbow late. That's a tough fight to score. First two rounds were clearer while the third was a tossup. 10-9 Glenn, 29-28 Glenn.
Winner: Rick Glenn, split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).
Glenn pulled out the win by coming on late in a fight that could have gone either way. It will earn him another opportunity in the UFC. Unfortunately for Nover, he falls to 1-6 in UFC and that additional opportunity may not come for him.
Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
The UFC 208 card kicks off with the return of welterweight contender Ryan LaFlare. LaFlare is 5-1 in the UFC and 12-1 overall, with his only loss to elite contender Demian Maia. He hasn't fought since 2015 due to injuries. LaFlare takes on Roan Carneiro, who has won 7 of his last 8 in a late career surge.
Round 1. LaFlare is the aggressor early, moving forward and throwing a number of kicks from distance. LaFlare clinches near the cage briefly but breaks away. Carneiro lands a nice right hand. They grapple for position and end up on the mat briefly before LaFlare pulls away and returns to his feet. The fighters exchange kicks late. LaFlare takes the round based on activity. Neither fighter looked great. 10-9 LaFlare.
Round 2. LaFlare connects with a low kick and then a stiff kick to the body. LaFlare drops Carneiro with a straight left hand and follows Carneiro to the ground. Carneiro doesn't appear to be hurt. Carneiro has full guard while LaFlare lands punches from the top. The fighters return to the feet. LaFlare threatens another takedown moments later but gives it up when Carneiro attempts a guillotine. LaFlare then drops Carneiro again with a punch. This time he did much more damage with the knockdown blow. LaFlare is in half guard while Carneiro just holds on. Carneiro sweeps LaFlare to return to his feet. Very clear round for LaFlare, although not enough for a 10-8. 10-9 LaFlare.
Round 3. LaFlare again looks to have more energy and he's getting the better of the standup just like in the first two rounds. Carneiro gets knocked back into a television camera in a unique moment. The referee responds by pushing the camera back. LaFlare continues to have success with kicks at different levels while Carneiro just isn't as active. Carneiro lands a nice right hand. Carneiro catches a knee and looks for a takedown but doesn't come close. Carneiro does maintain the clinch and moments later he does get the takedown. LaFlare threatens with a kimura from the bottom but Carneiro defends well. Carneiro works his way into full mount late in the round and lands a series of punches as the round concludes. Carneiro made a nice run at the end but it was on balance LaFlare's fight. 10-9 LaFalre, 30-27 LaFlare.
Winner: Ryan LaFlare, unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28).
LaFlare visibly looked disappointed about the conclusion to the fight but overall he was impressive after a year long hiatus. LaFlare doesn't have a big name in the sport but he's a difficult challenge for most anyone at 170 pounds.
Holly Holm, Germaine De Randamie are set for shot at new UFC title
|Lance Pugmire
Holly Holm appreciated the gesture from a UFC publicist who placed a public workout this week at famed boxing gym Gleason’s in Brooklyn.
When Holm was a professional boxer in 2008, she successfully defended a minor world-title belt by defeating Gleason’s-trained fighter Belinda Laracuerte at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Any reminder of victory is especially appreciated by Holm (10-2) as she seeks to end a two-fight losing streak in Saturday night’s UFC 208 main event at Barclays Center , where she’ll meet fellow contender Germaine De Randamie (6-3).
The bout is for the UFC’s newly created women’s featherweight division, and if Holm wins, she’ll join storied company in B.J. Penn, Randy Couture and Conor McGregor as the only multidivision champions in organization history.
“This is nerves in a whole different way,” Holm said when asked to compare her prefight feelings before knocking out then-unbeaten bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey by a head kick in 2015 and now.
“It’s the first time for the 145-pound division. I have the opportunity to get world titles in two different weight classes. And I’m also coming off two consecutive losses, so she might be thinking, ‘I’ve got her while she’s down.’ ”
Weight is no problem for these UFC 208 combatants
|Lance Pugmire
There was still weight to gain for Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie on Friday when they each came in under the 145-pound weight limit for the UFC ’s newly created women’s featherweight division.
Holm, the former bantamweight champion, weighed in Friday morning at 144.4 pounds and former pro kick boxer De Randamie weighed 143.6 pounds on the Brooklyn Bridge Marriott scale.
Also Friday, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva exactly met the 185-pound weight limit for his UFC 208 co-main event bout at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center against No. 8-rated middleweight Derek Brunson, who weighed 186 pounds. One extra pound is allowed in non-title fights.
Middleweights Jacare Souza and Tim Boetsch also used that cushion, weighing 185.8 pounds.