Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro live round-by-round coverage

The UFC 208 card kicks off with the return of welterweight contender Ryan LaFlare. LaFlare is 5-1 in the UFC and 12-1 overall, with his only loss to elite contender Demian Maia. He hasn't fought since 2015 due to injuries. LaFlare takes on Roan Carneiro, who has won 7 of his last 8 in a late career surge.

Round 1. LaFlare is the aggressor early, moving forward and throwing a number of kicks from distance. LaFlare clinches near the cage briefly but breaks away. Carneiro lands a nice right hand. They grapple for position and end up on the mat briefly before LaFlare pulls away and returns to his feet. The fighters exchange kicks late. LaFlare takes the round based on activity. Neither fighter looked great. 10-9 LaFlare.

Round 2. LaFlare connects with a low kick and then a stiff kick to the body. LaFlare drops Carneiro with a straight left hand and follows Carneiro to the ground. Carneiro doesn't appear to be hurt. Carneiro has full guard while LaFlare lands punches from the top. The fighters return to the feet. LaFlare threatens another takedown moments later but gives it up when Carneiro attempts a guillotine. LaFlare then drops Carneiro again with a punch. This time he did much more damage with the knockdown blow. LaFlare is in half guard while Carneiro just holds on. Carneiro sweeps LaFlare to return to his feet. Very clear round for LaFlare, although not enough for a 10-8. 10-9 LaFlare.

Round 3. LaFlare again looks to have more energy and he's getting the better of the standup just like in the first two rounds. Carneiro gets knocked back into a television camera in a unique moment. The referee responds by pushing the camera back. LaFlare continues to have success with kicks at different levels while Carneiro just isn't as active. Carneiro lands a nice right hand. Carneiro catches a knee and looks for a takedown but doesn't come close. Carneiro does maintain the clinch and moments later he does get the takedown. LaFlare threatens with a kimura from the bottom but Carneiro defends well. Carneiro works his way into full mount late in the round and lands a series of punches as the round concludes. Carneiro made a nice run at the end but it was on balance LaFlare's fight. 10-9 LaFalre, 30-27 LaFlare.

Winner: Ryan LaFlare, unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28).

LaFlare visibly looked disappointed about the conclusion to the fight but overall he was impressive after a year long hiatus. LaFlare doesn't have a big name in the sport but he's a difficult challenge for most anyone at 170 pounds.