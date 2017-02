Holly Holm (10-2) takes on Germaine De Randamie (6-3) for the title in the recently created 145-pound UFC women's featherweight division at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. The co-feature pits all time great Anderson Silva (33-8) vs. Derek Brunson (16-4) in a middleweight bout. Get live updates on all the fights on the pay-per-view card right here.