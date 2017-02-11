Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki live round-by-round coverage

Wilson Reis is one of the best flyweights in the world, a veteran of the UFC, Bellator and EliteXC and winner of 9 of his last 11. Ulka Sasaki made his way to the UFC after competing for Shooto and Deep in Japan but is only 2-2 in the UFC thus far.

Round 1. Sasaki is very long for the division but he fights in a crouching stance that doesn't utilize it. Sasaki is aggressive with his boxing early before Reis scores a takedown. Reis immediately looks to posture up for hard punches. Sasaki threatens with a kimura and uses that to stand back up. He immediately opens back up with his punches and taunts Reis. Sasaki lands a series of jabs but eats a straight punch from Reis. Reis gets another takedown. He is conservative on top, landing some punches and controlling Sasaki. Sasaki did get the best of the standup, but it's hard to score for him when Reis had control for so long on the ground. 10-9 Reis.

Round 2. Reis gets another takedown. He takes Sasaki's back but Sasaki works his way out and takes top position. In what may prove to be a tactical mistake, Sasaki then stands back up rather than exploiting that position. Sasaki goes for a takedown shortly thereafter. Reis blocks it and takes top position. Reis gets Sasaki's back again and then transitions into an arm triangle choke attempt. He gives that up and moves back into back control. Reis uses a neck crank from there but Sasaki withstands. 10-8 Reis.

Round 3. Reis moves in confidently with his punches, knowing he has the takedown to fall back on. Reis goes for it but Sasaki defends. Reis attempts another takedown and Sasaki stops it with ease. Reis lands a nice overhand right moving in and goes for the takedown again. Sasaki blocks it again but Reis finally gets the takedown with a diving double leg after they separate. Sasaki squirms out and takes Reis' back. Sasaki lands some punches and looks to sink in a rear naked choke. Sasaki connects with some hard elbows and punches as the round concludes. 10-9 Sasaki, 29-27 Reis.

Winner: Wilson Reis, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

That wasn't the most scintillating win for Reis but his skill level was evident. He benefits from being one of the few major fighters in his division without a loss already to Demetrious Johnson, which could set him up for a title shot at some point.