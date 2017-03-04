Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath live round-by-round coverage

UFC 209 kicks off with a bantamweight bout between Albert Morales and UFC newcomer Andre Soukhamthath. Morales is a prospect from Southern California coming off the first loss of his MMA career against highly regarded for Thomas Almeida. Soukhamthath has accumulated an 11-3 record on the regional scene to earn this UFC opportunity.

Round 1. Both men come out looking to establish the jab, with Morales also mixing in regular leg kicks. Morales lands a hard jab around 90 seconds in. Morales is by and large getting the best of the exchanges but neither man is connecting with much of note. Soukhamthath lands a quality lead uppercut, something he'd been looking for previously. In a wild exchange late, Soukhamthath hits Morales with a knee. 10-9 Morales.

Round 2. Morales comes out aggressively with straight punches. Soukhamthath utilizes some leg kicks to keep Morales off balance. Morales grabs a single leg and briefly scores a takedown but Soukhamthath works his way back to his feet and they grapple for control against the cage. Morales goes for the takedown again but Soukhamthath nicely reserves him and controls Morales' back. Morales rolls out of that but ends up on the bottom. Soukhamthath looks to land a few punches from inside Morales' closed guard. Morales looks to set up a kimura but doesn't come close. Soukhamthath is struggling to do much in the way of damage on the ground and Morales gets up. Close round. 10-9 Soukhamthath, although only narrowly.

Round 3. The fighters come out exchanging punches. Soukhamthath has much more power in his shots and in particular is landing some vicious punches to the body. Morales seems to be either hurt or tired so Soukhamthath just continues targeting the body. They grapple for position and Morales gets Soukhamthath's back. Morales lands a long series of punches from that position and looks to sink in a rear naked choke submission. Morales locks in a body triangle for control, scoring punches to the head while looking for an opening to lock in the choke. Soukhamthath lands some punches from behind, trying to influence the judges. Soukhamthath was doing great early in that round but Morales had too much control late. 10-9 Morales, 29-28 Morales.

Winner: Albert Morales, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That was a nice win for Morales, a competitive and entertaining bout contested in a number of different areas. Soukhamthath also did well for himself making his UFC debut on short notice.