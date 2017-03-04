Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur live round-by-round coverage

Lando Vannata has generated a lot of interest in short order. First, the now 24-year-old took a fight with top contender Tony Ferguson on short notice and gave Ferguson everything he could handle before falling to a D'Arce choke. Then, he knocked out John Makdessi with a beautiful wheel kick in his next fight, putting the rest of the division on notice. David Teymur is a 5-1 Swedish fighter with KO/TKO wins in both of his UFC fights.

Round 1. Vannata is moving forward but Teymur seems confident in his defense. Vannata hurts Teymur with punches and looks to finish but Teymur survives. Teymur comes back with some hard punches of his own a little bit later and forces Vannata to back off. Vannata lands a hard spinning back kick to the body while missing with a couple other wild kicks. Teymur lands a head kick of his own. Vannata gets a late takedown but can't get Teymur's back and Teymur returns to the feet. Teymur hurts Vannata with a couple of looping punches late and again swarms on him. That was an exciting and competitive first round. 10-9 Teymur.

Round 2. Both men connect well with looping punches in an early exchange. The pace continues to be very fast. Teymur pummels Vannata's body with a series of hard knees. Vannata then lands a spinning head kick. Teymur hits Vannata with a stiff superman punch that sends Vannata backwards. Teymur utilizes a series of knees to the body again and then a big punch on the break as well. That was a big round for Teymur. 10-9 Teymur.

Round 3. Teymur mixes his kicks up low and high. He lands a number of knees to the body again. Teymur then connects with a three punch combination to the face. Teymur gets a brief takedown but Vannata pops right back up. Vannata moves in with a big right hand and then another. Teymur keeps going for takedowns where Vannata will just immediately get back up if he hits the ground. Teymur with a hard kick to the body late. 10-9 Teymur, 30-27 Teymur.

Winner: David Teymur, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That was a terrific fight. Teymur proved to be a really bad matchup for Vannata. It will be interesting to see how Teymur does against different types of opponents as he moves forward. For Vannata, it's a tough setback. He further cemented his reputation as an exciting fighter to watch but perhaps he doesn't have the competitive upside many thought.