Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique live round-by-round coverage

Marcin Tybura is a Polish star with a 1-1 record thus far in the UFC. He is coming off a spectacular head kick knockout win. Luis Henrique is a 23-year-old Brazilian with 2 straight UFC wins via submission.

Round 1. Henrique looks for a takedown early. He can't get it so he just settles for grinding on Tybura by the cage. They separate. Tybura lands a shot to the body and Henrique closes distance again and leans on Tybura by the cage. Henrique gets the takedown momentarily but Tybura pops up. He then slams Henrique down emphatically. Henrique stands back up and then takes Tybura down. Henrique lands a few punches but Tybura stands back up. Close round. 10-9 Tybura.

Round 2. Henrique gets the takedown and lands in side control. Henrique lands a few elbows but Tybura gets back up. Henrique lands knees in that position while controlling Tybura. Henrique just keeps holding Tybura while the crowd grows restless. They are separated. Tybura lands a front kick and Henrique clinches again. Another close round and not a good one. 10-9 Henrique.

Round 3. Henrique lands a knee. Tybura lands another front kick. Henrique then goes back to the clinch. Tybura lands some quality shots from close range but it's mostly uneventful. Tybura goes for a takedown but Henrique grabs the neck and attacks with a guillotine choke. He appears to have Tybura in trouble briefly but Tybura ends up fine. They tumble to the ground where Tybura secures full mount position. He lands a stream of punches until the fight is finally stopped.

Winner: Marcin Tybura, TKO, round 3.

That wasn't pretty, although it wasn't really Tybura's fault. He scored the win in the end, hopefully making fans forget much of what came before.