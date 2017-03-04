Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins live round-by-round coverage

Mirsad Bektic enters this fight a heavy favorite, with 8-to-1 odds that are rarely seen in the UFC. That's a tribute to how impressive he has been thus far in MMA. Bektic is undefeated in MMA and is 4-0 thus far in the UFC with a series of exemplary performances. He has been discussed as a future championship level fighter. Darren Elkins is a gritty wrestler who has competed in the UFC since 2010. He has three straight UFC wins and has a big opportunity tonight.

Round 1. Bektic gets a takedown early, putting the wrestler on his back. Bektic opens Elkins up with elbows and moves into side control position. Elkins quickly regains half guard but Bektic moves back into side control. Bektic traps Elkins' arms and lands a series of punches to Elkins' bloody head. Elkins gets out of that danger and once again locks up half guard but Bektic continues landing punches from the top. 10-8 Bektic.

Round 2. Bektic moves in throwing wild punches and then takes Elkins down again. Elkins gets up. Elkins threatens with a guillotine and uses it to take top position. He lands a few knees to the body while Bektic stands up. They scramble for position and Bektic ends up getting the top.