Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig live round-by-round coverage

Tyson Pedro is an undefeated Australian who has won all of his fights in the first round. He has relied primarily on submissions of late. Paul Craig is an undefeated Scottish competitor who also has finishes in all of his victories and likewise mostly on the ground. That makes for an interesting light heavyweight matchup.

Round 1. Craig throws a series of kicks early. He clinches but Pedro counters with a hard knee to the body that stuns Craig. Craig uses a beautiful throw to take down Pedro but Pedro pops right back up. Craig lands some punches from the clinch while Pedro continually utilizes his knees. Craig lands a nice uppercut as they separate. Pedro drops Craig with a straight punch and lets Craig back up. Craig seems okay but eats another straight punch. Pedro follows with hard knees to the head. Craig tries to yank Pedro down with a headlock but Pedro gets top position and hammers Craig with elbows from side control. Pedro grabs crucifix position and lands some additional elbows until the referee stops the contest. It might have been a little bit of an early stoppage but certainly justifiable.

Winner: Tyson Pedro, TKO, round 1.

Tyson Pedro was impressive again here, finishing an undefeated opponent with punishing offense. He could be a factor down the line in a wide open division.