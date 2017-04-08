Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos live round-by-round coverage

It's Boston vs. New York in this one as Boston's Charles Rosa looks to improve his UFC record to 3-2 against the undefeated New Yorker Shane Burgos. The two fighters only have one decision apiece in their nineteen combined MMA wins, so this has the potential to be an exciting contest.

Round 1. Burgos moves in confidently, throwing hard straight punches up the middle. Burgos has impressive hand speed. Rosa is trying to keep him at bay with strikes from a variety of angles including many more kicks than Burgos is throwing. Rosa is using a much more diverse array of strikes but those hard Burgos punches are the biggest shots. Rosa shoots for a takedown late but it is blocked. 10-9 Burgos.

Round 2. Rosa goes for a takedown. He gets Burgos down but Rosa pops back up quickly. Rosa continues to utilize his kicks and that is opening up more opportunities for his punches. Burgos is undeterred as far as moving forward but he isn't connecting in the second as well as he did in the first. Rosa lands a spinning back fist late. 10-9 Rosa.

Round 3. Burgos drops Rosa with a hook and smells blood. He pursues aggressively with punches and after another hard hook, the referee steps in for the stoppage. Rosa protests immediately and it's easy to understand why he wanted to continue but he was eating some brutal shots.

Winner: Shane Burgos, TKO, round 3.

Burgos is an exciting fighter to watch with his style and power. Against higher end opponents, his relatively one dimensional offensive style could be a problem but he has a true fighter's disposition and was impressive here.