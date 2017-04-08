UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will try to defeat challenger Anthony Johnson for a second time and retain his title when the two meet Saturday night in Buffalo, New York. In the co-feature, New Yorker Chris Weidman looks to rebound from consecutive losses against surging contender Gegard Mousasi. Get live updates from each bout on the card right here.
Chookagian ekes out decision over Aldana
|Todd Martin
In one of the closest fights you're ever going to see, Katlyn Chookagian picked up a split decision win against Irene Aldana (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The fight was a back and forth kickboxing bout where neither fighter was able to impose her will on the other. Head strikes were even at 57-57, reflecting how even the contest was. Chookagian improved to 9-1 in MMA while Aldana is now 7-4.