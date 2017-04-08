Chookagian ekes out decision over Aldana

In one of the closest fights you're ever going to see, Katlyn Chookagian picked up a split decision win against Irene Aldana (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The fight was a back and forth kickboxing bout where neither fighter was able to impose her will on the other. Head strikes were even at 57-57, reflecting how even the contest was. Chookagian improved to 9-1 in MMA while Aldana is now 7-4.