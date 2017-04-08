Daniel Cormier tries to take down Anthony Johnson during their light-heavyweight bout on May 23, 2015, in Las Vegas.

Anthony Johnson says he expects to become the new light-heavyweight champion Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., because he’s a different fighter than he was in losing to champion Daniel Cormier two years ago.

Elevating to the moment, and the belt, also has something to do with becoming a better person, Johnson says.

“I mind my business more than I ever have. I pay more mind to whom I associate with,” Johnson, 33, said. “I’m to the point, I say, ‘Screw it, I’ve been through the ringer and survived it.’ I’ll always keep fighting, keep being myself and be as respectful as I can be to stay as true to myself as I can and stay humble.”

Johnson pleaded no contest to a 2009 domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend and got into a dispute with a woman whose yoga mat he threw during a 2015 workout at a gym.

But Johnson, who has piled up three impressive UFC victories, says he has avoided such trouble.

“I feel at peace. I’m seriously happy, dude, and I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy. I definitely feel like it’s my time right now,” Johnson said.

“I learned you can’t control everything. You’ve got to roll with the dice sometimes…. Nobody’s bothering me anymore. I’m happy. I’m in a better place. I’m stress free.”