UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will try to defeat challenger Anthony Johnson for a second time and retain his title when the two meet Saturday night in Buffalo, New York. In the co-feature, New Yorker Chris Weidman looks to rebound from consecutive losses against surging contender Gegard Mousasi. Get live updates from each bout on the card right here.
Cummins grinds out decision over Blachowicz
|Todd Martin
Patrick Cummins looked like he might be in over his head early against Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz hurt Cummins repeatedly with punches and appeared like he might be able to get the finish. However, Cummins persevered. Cummins utilized his wrestling to take Blachowicz down repeatedly and scored the come-from-behind victory via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28).