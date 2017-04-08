Desmond Green successful in UFC debut

For years, Desmond Green has worked his way towards MMA's biggest stage in the UFC. After extended tenures in Bellator MMA and Titan FC, Green finally earned his UFC opportunity at UFC 210 and made the most of it. Green was the underdog against formerly undefeated Josh Emmett but Green's volume striking was too much for Emmett and Green picked up the split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).