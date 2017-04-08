UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will try to defeat challenger Anthony Johnson for a second time and retain his title when the two meet Saturday night in Buffalo, New York. In the co-feature, New Yorker Chris Weidman looks to rebound from consecutive losses against surging contender Gegard Mousasi. Get live updates from each bout on the card right here.
Desmond Green successful in UFC debut
|Todd Martin
For years, Desmond Green has worked his way towards MMA's biggest stage in the UFC. After extended tenures in Bellator MMA and Titan FC, Green finally earned his UFC opportunity at UFC 210 and made the most of it. Green was the underdog against formerly undefeated Josh Emmett but Green's volume striking was too much for Emmett and Green picked up the split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27).