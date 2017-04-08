Gillespie knocks out Holbrook

Gregor Gillespie, a Rochester native, wanted to make the most of his opportunity to fight close to home in Buffalo. Gillespie did just that, securing the first knockout win of his career in just 21 seconds over Andrew Holbrook. Gillespie rocked Holbrook with a punch on the feet and then finished the fight with additional punches on the ground in emphatic fashion. It was the sort of win that will generate buzz for the undefeated former NCAA division I wrestling champion.