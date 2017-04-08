Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland live round-by-round coverage

Kamaru Usman has established a reputation for himself early on in the UFC, going 4-0 thus far. He won the final bout of the Ultimate Fighter season 21 and defeated the talented Warlley Alves last time out. Now he fights 18-1 Sean Strickland, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC in his own right.

Round 1. Usman looks to set up a power punch early but isn't able to connect on a few attempts. Usman then clinches and looks for a takedown. Usman gets Strickland down but Strickland looks to attack the leg in the process. Usman avoids danger and controls Strickland on the ground. 10-9 Usman.

Round 2. Strickland has a lot of blood near one of his eyes after an elbow in the first round and it is causing him problems in the second. Strickland clearly is having a lot of trouble with his vision given the blood is going right in his eye and Usman is exploiting that advantage in the striking. Usman drops Strickland with a massive looping right hand to the side where Strickland can't see. Usman looks to finish with additional punches and some nasty elbows to the body. Back on the feet, Usman continues to land the better shots. 10-8 Usman.

Round 3. Usman gets another takedown and lands a series of punches on the ground. Strickland gets up with two minutes left but continues to be exploited on the feet because of his vision problems. 10-9 Usman, 30-26 Usman.

Winner: Kamaru Usman, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).

Kamaru Usman has been impressive in the Octagon thus far and that was another dynamic performance. Usman put together his skills well and appears ready for a top 10 caliber challenge.