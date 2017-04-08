Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre live round-by-round coverage

Myles Jury was on top of the world in late 2014. Undefeated at 15-0 with wins over name opponents like Michael Johnson, Diego Sanchez and Takanori Gomi, Jury wanted the best in the division. He got a big opportunity against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the co-main event of a major card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier. Unfortunately for Jury, everything fell apart from there. Cerrone dominated Jury, winning all the rounds of their fight on all of the judges' scorecards. Jury was submitted in the first round of his next fight against Charles Oliveira in late 2015. Jury hasn't fought since. Jury takes on the lightly regarded Mike De La Torre here and badly needs a win.

Round 1. Jury drops down and gets a takedown 30 seconds in. De La Torre tries to stand up and Jury takes his back. Jury secures a body triangle and looks to secure a rear naked choke. Jury gives up the choke attempt and instead lands a long series of punches and elbows to the head. Jury cuts De Le Torre open with one. Jury keeps landing hard elbows to the bloody head of De La Torre and the referee stops the bout.

Winner: Myles Jury, TKO, round 1.

Myles Jury was in desperate need of a statement win there and secured just that. His ground game was way too much for De La Torre and he not only controlled the fight but opened up on offense. That will gain Jury some momentum as he looks to reestablish himself as a contender.