Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote live round-by-round coverage

This battle of veterans pits a former UFC welterweight title contender in Thiago Alves against a former UFC middleweight title contender in Patrick Cote. Both men are principally strikers and are likely towards the tail end of their careers. Alves has dropped two straight while Cote has more momentum with wins in six of his last eight.

Round 1. Neither man lands a lot early. Alves connects with the biggest early shot of the fight, a knee to the chin that sends Cote backwards in an attempt to recover. Gathering his senses, Cote begins to move forward again with punches. Alves drops Cote with a punch and looks to finish with shots on the ground. Alves lands some big punches late and Cote looks annoyed at what he must have felt were late shots. 10-8 Alves.

Round 2. Alves and Cote begin trading very early in the round. They exchange heavy punches by the cage with Alves getting the better of it. Cote continues to push forward with punches while Alves tries to deter him with leg kicks. Alves drops Cote with a massive punch as Cote is moving in. Cote looks for a takedown on instinct while Alves lands additional punches. Cote backs off and regains his composure. He was in big trouble there but recovered quickly. 10-8 Alves.

Round 3. Cote is really pressing the action after losing the first two rounds. He lands some solid shots and then looks for a takedown. Instead, it is Alves who secures the takedown. Alves cuts Cote up badly on the ground and they return to the feet with Cote's face a crimson mask. Cote starts winging up his punches in dramatic fashion but he's way behind and it's not making a difference. Alves lands a big flying knee at the end. 10-9 Alves, 30-25 Alves.

Winner: Thiago Alves, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Thiago Alves just hasn't looked like the fighter who was once one of the most feared fighters in the welterweight division in recent years. He showed flashes of that greatness on this night, punishing Patrick Cote throughout the bout. It remains to be seen whether Alves can build on that momentum against tougher competition but this was a step in the right direction.

Patrick Cote announced his retirement after the fight. Cote debuted in the UFC way back in 2004 and had a very respectable career on the top level.