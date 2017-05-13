Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola live round-by-round coverage

Gabriel Benitez is one of the young Mexican stars UFC is hoping might help build up that market for MMA. He is 3-1 thus far in the UFC with a pair of submission wins. His opponent is the Peruvian Enrique Barzola, who is coming off a win against overmatched Chris Avila.

Round 1. Benitez lands a stiff kick to the body early. He follows with a hard leg kick and stuns Marzola with a straight left hand. Benitez looks to have the much better standup game and has a reach advantage as well. Barzola responds by slamming Benitez to the ground with a takedown. Benitez is able to get up quickly. Benitez is able to avoid another takedown attempt and goes back to work with his striking. Barzola closes distance and gets a takedown late. Barzola lands some punches on the ground as the round concludes. 10-9 Benitez.

Round 2. Barzola comes out with a couple of high kick attempts. He then gets a takedown about a minute into the round. Benitez scrambles back to the feet. After some standup where nothing much lands, Barzola gets another easy double leg takedown. Benitez again scrambles back up to his feet. Benitez's vulnerability to takedowns and reliance on quickly trying to stand back up could prove to be problematic against jiu jitsu artists. The pattern repeats itself again with Barzola getting another takedown and Benitez popping back up in a hurry. Barzola lands a few nice punches from close range and goes for another takedown late. Barzola seems like he has much more energy as the second round comes to a close. 10-9 Barzola.

Round 3. The fighters embrace at the start of the third. Benitez lands a couple nice kicks but Barzola again closes distance and gets a takedown. Benitez tries to get up again and this time Barzola nearly gets a rear naked choke in the process. Benitez is able to get out of danger and returns to his feet. Benitez aggressively looks to land some strikes while he has the opportunity. He isn't able to land much of note and Barzola gets another takedown late. Benitez gets up and drops Barzola with a hard punch at the close of the fight. 10-9 Barzola, 29-28 Barzola.

Winner: Enrique Barzola, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The announcers and Benitez acted as if there might be some drama in the scoring after the late knockdown, but that was an exceedingly easy fight to score. Benitez controlled the first round while Barzola controlled the last two. Barzola's wrestling and conditioning ultimately wore down Benitez and scored him an important win.