James Vick vs. Marco Polo Reyes live round-by-round coverage

James Vick goes on the offensive against Marco Polo Reyes during their lightweight fight at UFC 211.

James Vick's length and slick submissions have brought him success in the UFC, where he is 6-1 with wins over some solid names like Ramsey Nijem, Jake Matthews and Abel Trujillo. Marco Polo Reyes is 3-0 thus far in the UFC with strong striking.

Round 1. Both fighters seem content to trade early. Neither is landing much as both fighters are showcasing good defense. Vick drops Reyes with a big straight right hand. Vick follows with punches on the ground and Reyes is out of it. Reyes can't defend and the fight is stopped.

Winner: James Vick, TKO, round 1.

Vick's striking is very good but it hasn't resulted in many TKO victories. That changed tonight with a sudden knockout win. Vick has talked of wanting to break into the top 10 of the division but that's a stiff order given the depth at lightweight. A win over Reyes can only move the needle so much.