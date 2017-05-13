UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to successfully defend his title for the second time in the main event of UFC 211 in Dallas on Saturday night. His opponent is Junior Dos Santos, the former heavyweight champion who handed Miocic his most recent defeat in a thrilling five-round scrap in 2014. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her crown against Jessica Andrade in the co-feature. The card is the deepest lineup the UFC has presented in 2017, also featuring the likes of Demian Maia, Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez. Join us here for round-by-round coverage of each fight on the card.
James Vick vs. Marco Polo Reyes live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
James Vick's length and slick submissions have brought him success in the UFC, where he is 6-1 with wins over some solid names like Ramsey Nijem, Jake Matthews and Abel Trujillo. Marco Polo Reyes is 3-0 thus far in the UFC with strong striking.
Round 1. Both fighters seem content to trade early. Neither is landing much as both fighters are showcasing good defense. Vick drops Reyes with a big straight right hand. Vick follows with punches on the ground and Reyes is out of it. Reyes can't defend and the fight is stopped.
Winner: James Vick, TKO, round 1.
Vick's striking is very good but it hasn't resulted in many TKO victories. That changed tonight with a sudden knockout win. Vick has talked of wanting to break into the top 10 of the division but that's a stiff order given the depth at lightweight. A win over Reyes can only move the needle so much.