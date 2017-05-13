Chas Skelly vs. Jason Knight live round-by-round coverage

Neither Chas Skelly nor Jason Knight is very familiar with defeat. Skelly is 17-2 with six wins in his last seven fights in the UFC while Knight is 16-2 and has won his last three in the UFC. Both fighters have exciting styles with many finishes and have never been stopped.

Round 1. Knight lands a few hard punches early. Skelly answers with a big left hook to the jaw and takes Knight to the ground. Skelly works with punches from the top while Knight uses the rubber guard to try to sweep. Knight looks for a kimura. Skelly tries to counter into an armbar but neither gets anything and they return to their feet. 10-9 Knight.

Round 2. Knight connects with a two punch combination and begins talking trash. Skelly lands a nice uppercut. Knight blocks a Skelly takedown attempt and lands a couple quality hooks. Skelly tries for another takedown and Knight lands elbows to the body in the process. They battle for position on the ground. Knight ends up cut in the process. As Knight is getting up, Skelly lands a head kick and then the biggest punches of the round at the end. It wasn't quite enough to steal the round. 10-9 Knight.

Round 3. Knight rocks Skelly early and keeps landing punches on the ground until finally the fight is stopped.

Winner: Jason Knight, TKO, round 3.

That was another exciting fight on what has been a terrific card thus far. It was tough to follow that heavyweight fight but they did their best. Jason Knight looked impressive again and could be in line for some major fights in the relatively near future.