David Branch vs. Krzysztof Jotko live round-by-round coverage

David Branch fought in the UFC in 2010-2011 but was released from the organization after a defeat. He won 10 fights in a row in WSOF to become a two division champion there and now returns to the UFC to prove himself at the highest level. He has a stiff challenge in his return fight. Jotko has a sparkling 19-1 record with five straight UFC wins and is looking to spoil Branch's homecoming here.

Round 1. Branch is the more aggressive fighter early but isn't landing much of note. Jotko isn't either. Branch gets a takedown a minute in. Branch lands some punches inside Jotko's guard. At the halfway point of the round, Jotko looks to stand up. Branch lands a hard elbow as Jotko returns to his feet. They battle in the clinch next to the fence. Jotko gets a takedown of his own but Branch pops up. Jotko lands a nice knee to the body back on the feet. Branch throws some knees of his own. 10-9 Branch.

Round 2. The fighters feel each other out again to start the second. Both are cautious at open range. Jotko lands a few quality punches in the process. Branch gets a takedown in the middle of the round but Jotko pretty much instantaneously stands right back up. Jotko looks more comfortable on the feet so Branch is going to need to impose his ground in this fight. Branch clinches and the referee breaks it up really quickly for some reason. Jotko throws a wheel kick that glances off Branch. Branch goes for a takedown but again Jotko is down only momentarily. 10-9 Jotko.

Round 3. Branch throws more early in the round, mostly light straight punches. They trade kicks. Branch goes for a takedown but it is stuffed easily. Branch clinches again and they grapple for position as the crowd boos. Branch lands a nice left hand after separation and gets a takedown. Branch lands some punches from the top. Jotko stands up and looks to take Branch down. Branch prevents that. Jotko is more active late with his strikes including a nice uppercut. 10-9 Branch, 29-28 Branch.

Winner: David Branch, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That fight isn't going to be remembered well on a card that has featured so many exciting fights but Branch will certainly take the win returning to the UFC against a tough opponent.