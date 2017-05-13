Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal live round-by-round coverage

Demian Maia is the top contender for the UFC welterweight title but was asked to take this fight to stay active. He's risking that shot against a dangerous opponent in Jorge Masvidal. This is a straightforward style vs. style matchup. Maia is one of the best submission artists in the sport. Masvidal is a smaller but quicker man who relies on his striking. Masvidal will look to make it a striking bout, while Maia will want it on the ground.

Round 1. Maia shoots in for a takedown. Maia gets him down momentarily but Masvidal works his way back up. Masvidal lands punches while continuing to defend. Maia gets a body triangle locked up from a standing position. Maia works from that position, landing punches and looking to set up a choke while controlling Masvidal's body. Masvidal is defending well, but he is in an extremely precarious position. Masvidal slickly slides Maia's arm out and pushes him to the ground. Masvidal immediately goes to town with repeated punches on the ground until the round ends. 10-9 Maia.

Round 2. Maia shoots and Masvidal stuffs it. Masvidal lands a nice leg kick and then a head kick. Masvidal blocks another takedown attempt. Masvidal lands a couple more kicks. Masvidal blocks a takedown and lands a knee. Maia shoots again and looks to pull guard. Masvidal gets top position on Masvidal with two minutes left. Masvidal gets up while Maia looks to take his back. 10-9 Masvidal.

Round 3. Masvidal throws a head kick and then a low kick early. Masvidal is throwing a little here and there, while Maia isn't throwing at all. Maia gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round. Maia takes the back and locks in a body triangle. Masvidal lands some elbows in the process. Maia lands some punches of his own and looks for that choke. That's a tricky fight to score, with control constantly pitted against damage. 10-9 Maia, 29-28 Maia.

Winner: Demian Maia, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That was an extremely close fight. Jorge Masvidal was able to defend well, but Demian Maia ultimately was in control for too long. UFC President Dana White said Maia has his title shot against Tyron Woodley next time out, and it is well deserved. Maia has earned the opportunity for sure, and it's a compelling stylistic matchup.