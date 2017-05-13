Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier live round-by-round coverage

Eddie Alvarez is the highly regarded former Bodog, Bellator and UFC champion. He is coming off a disappointing setback in the biggest fight of his career when he lost via TKO to Conor McGregor in the main event of the UFC's Madison Square Garden debut. He is fighting the dynamic Dustin Poirier, who has won five of his last six and is looking for what would likely be the biggest win of his career here.

Round 1. The fight starts out a little slow. Poirier lands a few kicks that are the best blows of the early going. Poirier continues landing kicks while Alvarez isn't doing a whole lot. Poirier is opening up more with his punches as the fight progresses. Poirier lands a couple hard punches late. Alvarez's left eye looks a little rough. 10-9 Poirier.

Round 2. Alvarez lands a couple of looping punches that appear to hurt Poirier early. Rather than following with more strikes, Alvarez goes for a takedown and the fighters are tied up by the cage as Poirier recovers. Poirier continues landing his straight punches and is taking advantage of being the more active fighter. Poirier hurts Alvarez badly with a punch and moves in looking to finish. Alvarez fires back with power hooks to keep Poirier at bay and hurts him. Alvarez again rather than trying to finish with punches goes for a takedown. Poirier blocks that and regains control with his punches. Alvarez gets a takedown late. Poirier gets up and eats some knees by the cage. Poirier puts his hand down and receives two illegal knees to the head. Poirier is bleeding badly as well. The fight is called off. That should be a disqualification win for Poirier.

Ruling: No Contest.

Referee Herb Dean concluded that the knees were accidental because Alvarez was initially throwing legal knees before Poirier went to the ground. Essentially, he gave Alvarez the benefit of the doubt, which is understandable in general when it comes to fighters placing limbs on the ground to make a formerly illegal blow legal. However, in this particular instance, Poirier was so far down on the second knee that it's harder to justify Alvarez's knee. A disqualification was probably the more sound ruling.

It's a shame the fight ended when it did, because this was a really exciting second round on what's been a tremendous card thus far. Poirier looked better in general but Alvarez had his moments in the second.