Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez live round-by-round coverage

This fight is a classic matchup of the top shelf, fully proven veteran of the sport against the rising up and comer looking to prove his time is now. Frankie Edgar is the former UFC lightweight champion and is one of the most accomplished lighter weight fighters in the history of the sport. Now 35, Edgar doesn't show signs of slowing down and has won six of his last seven fights against high level competition. Yair Rodriguez is an exciting 24-year-old Mexican star who is undefeated in the Octagon, accumulating performance bonuses left and right. He is coming off a win over the biggest name opponent of his career in B.J. Penn. Now he will have a chance to defeat another name opponent and one at the top of his game.

Round 1. Rodriguez is throwing a lot of kicks early while Edgar looks to close distance with short range punches. Edgar backs Rodriguez up by the cage and looks for a takedown. Edgar takes Rodriguez to the canvas and avoids a guillotine choke attempt in the process. Edgar immediately goes to work with punches. Edgar continues to be very active as the round progresses with his punches. Edgar adds in elbows as well and really begins to open up with punches. Rodriguez is bleeding and is taking a ton of punishment. 10-8 Edgar.

Round 2. Rodriguez's eye is a mess. Edgar lands a few hard punches and then slams Rodriguez down. Rodriguez looks for a knee bar on the ground.