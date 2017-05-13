UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to successfully defend his title for the second time in the main event of UFC 211 in Dallas on Saturday night. His opponent is Junior Dos Santos, the former heavyweight champion who handed Miocic his most recent defeat in a thrilling five-round scrap in 2014. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her crown against Jessica Andrade in the co-feature. The card is the deepest lineup the UFC has presented in 2017, also featuring the likes of Demian Maia, Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez. Join us here for round-by-round coverage of each fight on the card.
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Joachim Christensen live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
UFC 211 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout pitting 19-4 Gadzhimurad Antigulov against 14-4 Joachim Christensen. Antigulov has won 13 straight principally relying on submissions while Christensen is 1-1 thus far in his UFC career.
Round 1. Antigulov pushes forward to start the fight and grabs a single leg takedown. Christensen immediately works to stand back up. That proves to be a mistake as Antigulov utilizes the opportunity to take Christensen's back and return to the ground. From there, Antigulov locks in a rear naked choke for the submission.
Winner: Gadzhimurad Antigulov, submission, round 1.
Antigulov made it look easy there. His excellent submission game and transitions proved to be the difference.