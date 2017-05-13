Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Joachim Christensen live round-by-round coverage

UFC 211 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout pitting 19-4 Gadzhimurad Antigulov against 14-4 Joachim Christensen. Antigulov has won 13 straight principally relying on submissions while Christensen is 1-1 thus far in his UFC career.

Round 1. Antigulov pushes forward to start the fight and grabs a single leg takedown. Christensen immediately works to stand back up. That proves to be a mistake as Antigulov utilizes the opportunity to take Christensen's back and return to the ground. From there, Antigulov locks in a rear naked choke for the submission.

Winner: Gadzhimurad Antigulov, submission, round 1.

Antigulov made it look easy there. His excellent submission game and transitions proved to be the difference.