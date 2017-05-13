Jessica Aguilar vs. Cortney Casey live round-by-round coverage

Jessica Aguilar is one of the most respected female fighters. The former WSOF champion has wins over the likes of Megumi Fujii and Carla Esparza. Cortney Casey is 2-3 thus far in the UFC and is looking to rebound from a loss to top contender Claudia Gadelha.

Round 1. Casey lands some hard punches early. Aguilar knocks her off balance with a leg kick and follows to the ground. Aguilar looks for an armbar but gives up on that and lands some rapid fire punches on the ground. Casey gets back up and goes back to work with strong punches. Casey is bigger, longer and appears to have quicker hands that land stronger. Aguilar gets another takedown and drops some hammerfists. Aguilar lands some punches on the ground until the referee stands it up. On the feet, Casey continues to dominate with her punches. Aguilar lands a hard punch after the close of the round that hurts Casey. 10-9 Casey.

Round 2. Aguilar gets another takedown. Aguilar works from a standing position, dropping down punches while Casey relies on upkicks from the ground. It's a position that is seen less in the UFC than it used to be in Pride where soccer kicks and stomps were legal. Eventually the referee returns the fight to the feet. Aguilar gets Casey down again and they end up in the same position. Casey connects with one particularly hard upkick from the ground. Aguilar finally goes to the ground where she ends up in half guard position. She lands a few punches late. 10-9 Casey.

Round 3. Casey goes back to work with her superior boxing. Aguilar does land a hard overhand in the midst of Casey's flurries. Casey lands an impressive combination by the cage and Aguilar is bloodied badly around her nose. She may have a broken nose. Casey lands some more hard punches as Aguilar moves in. Casey is really punishing Aguilar with her strikes. Aguilar gets a takedown late but Casey gets up quickly. Aguilar lands a few punches late but that was a one-sided round. 10-8 Casey, 30-26 Casey.

Winner: Cortney Casey, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That was an impressive performance by Casey, who has struggled to perform in the UFC at the level her training partners and coaches say she is capable of. She dominated a highly respected veteran. As for Aguilar, it looks like she may be at the tail end of her career at 35 years old and not showing a lot after a long layoff.