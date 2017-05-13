UFC women's strawweight title: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jessica Andrade live round-by-round coverage

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the undefeated strawweight champion seeking her fifth successful title defense. Jessica Andrade is a powerful pressure striker who could present some matchup problems for Jedrzejczyk. It's a formidable challenge and Jedrzejczyk is only a narrow favorite despite her divisional dominance to date.

Round 1. Andrade moves in with her short range power hooks but gets countered with a nasty counter hook from Jedrzejczyk in the process. Andrade goes swarming in again and gets a takedown. Jedrzejczyk stands up and lands a nice elbow and some knees. Jedrzejczyk has a hematoma near her right eye. Back in range, Jedrzejczyk lands some jabs, low kicks and a high kick. Jedrzejczyk is doing a good job of keeping Andrade at bay. Andrade goes for a takedown late but can't get it. 10-9 Jedrzejczyk.

Round 2. Jedrzejczyk goes back to work with a series of kicks to Andrade's lead leg. Andrade moves in with her power hooks and Jedrzejczyk just moves right out of the way. Jedrzejczyk peppers Andrade with punches and kicks from range and Andrade cannot close the distance. Jedrzejczyk just moves right out of the way with ease when Andrade wades in. Andrade is just swinging at air time and time again. She's missing by huge distances. Jedrzejczyk counters with a strong two punch combination. Jedrzejczyk lands a huge head kick. Andrade goes for a takedown in response. 10-8 Jedrzejczyk. She's completely outclassing Andrade.

Round 3. Andrade catches a kick and lands a right hook. Jedrzejczyk continues to pound Andrade with leg kicks and then will mix in the occasional high kick. Andrade looks for a takedown but it is stuffed. Jedrzejczyk lands another of those high kicks. Jedrzejczyk is so accurate with her punches and kicks. She'll snap Andrade's head back with her jab and then nail the lead leg with kicks. The accuracy differential has to be a chasm in this fight. Jedrzejczyk lands a nice knee late. 10-8 Jedrzejczyk.

Round 4. Jedrzejczyk connects with a high kick early. Andrade lands one of her hooks diving in. Jedrzejczyk is uses straight punches more in this round after a kick heavy third round. She hurts Andrade a little with a two punch combination. Andrade is not getting hurt that much but as far as output this is a wipeout. Andrade goes for a takedown but can't get it. Jedrzejczyk continues to land her straight punches and kicks as the round concludes. 10-9 Jedrzejczyk.

Round 5. Jedrzejczyk is utilizing her jab and moving a lot to make sure Andrade can't get in close enough to land a game changing shot. Jedrzejczyk keeps landing those jabs while Andrade mostly just misses. The fifth round progresses much like the first four, with Jedrzejczyk dominating the action every minute. 10-9 Jedrzejczyk, 50-43 Jedrzejczyk.