Lessons gained in defeat can be valuable, but when you haven’t tasted loss, the alternative can be to look where others have failed.

It doesn’t take much imagination to see where unbeaten UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has found the resolve to keep grinding as she chases a record-tying sixth women’s title victory Saturday night at UFC 211 versus Jessica Andrade in Dallas.

“All eyes are on me. … The coaches, the camps have more time to check my weaknesses and work on that. … They have more time to study my fighting style,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at a recent luncheon in Los Angeles. “But I am moving forward. I challenge myself every day.”

Though the title run of Venice’s former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey skidded to a halt at six victories, as Hollywood and other pursuits distracted her, Poland’s Jedrzejczyk (13-0) professes to a singular focus.