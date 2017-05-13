UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to successfully defend his title for the second time in the main event of UFC 211 in Dallas on Saturday night. His opponent is Junior Dos Santos, the former heavyweight champion who handed Miocic his most recent defeat in a thrilling five-round scrap in 2014. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her crown against Jessica Andrade in the co-feature. The card is the deepest lineup the UFC has presented in 2017, also featuring the likes of Demian Maia, Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez. Join us here for round-by-round coverage of each fight on the card.
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Joachim Christensen live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
UFC 211 kicks off with a light heavyweight bout pitting 19-4 Gadzhimurad Antigulov against 14-4 Joachim Christensen. Antigulov has won 13 straight principally relying on submissions while Christensen is 1-1 thus far in his UFC career.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes aim at a Ronda Rousey record at UFC 211
|Lance Pugmire
Lessons gained in defeat can be valuable, but when you haven’t tasted loss, the alternative can be to look where others have failed.
It doesn’t take much imagination to see where unbeaten UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has found the resolve to keep grinding as she chases a record-tying sixth women’s title victory Saturday night at UFC 211 versus Jessica Andrade in Dallas.
“All eyes are on me. … The coaches, the camps have more time to check my weaknesses and work on that. … They have more time to study my fighting style,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at a recent luncheon in Los Angeles. “But I am moving forward. I challenge myself every day.”
Though the title run of Venice’s former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey skidded to a halt at six victories, as Hollywood and other pursuits distracted her, Poland’s Jedrzejczyk (13-0) professes to a singular focus.
Cormier-Jones rematch is set for UFC 214 main event
|Lance Pugmire
The heated rivalry between UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones — the former division king whose reign ended by suspension, not in the octagon — will renew at Anaheim’s Honda Center on July 29 in the UFC 214 main event, the organization announced Friday.
In a “Summer Kickoff” news conference in Dallas, site of Saturday’s UFC 211, UFC President Dana White also revealed that women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will make her second title defense, fighting No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch, on the July 8 UFC 213 card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.
It’s not clear yet whether Nunes-Shevchenko or the men’s bantamweight title bout between champion Cody Garbrandt and former champion T.J. Dillashaw will be the main event to cap International Fight Week.
UFC has yet to finalize where it will place the middleweight title fight between Orange County-trained champion Michael Bisping of England and Cuba’s No. 1 contender, Yoel Romero.
There’s no doubt, however, that the heated Cormier-Jones sequel stands as one of the year’s most anticipated bouts atop a card that will also include a featherweight meeting between Doo Ho Choi, the "Korean Super Boy," and Andre Fili.
Tickets for UFC 214 are set to go on sale June 9.
UFC puts Georges St-Pierre's comeback on hold while making other moves
|Lance Pugmire
Georges St-Pierre’s comeback has been postponed until 2018, UFC President Dana White said, moving middleweight champion Michael Bisping to instead defend his belt against No. 1 contender Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in Las Vegas.
White reported Wednesday that England’s Orange County-trained Bisping, who hasn’t fought since a grueling first title defense against Dan Henderson in October, would fight Cuba’s Romero (12-1).
Romero is on an 8-0 run that includes victories over former UFC champions Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida and Brazil’s Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.
Yoel “doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot,” White told Fox Sports Australia. “He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line, he’s the No. 1-ranked guy in the world.”
Meanwhile, White told the Los Angeles Times, “GSP won’t fight until next year,” in a recent text message.