Iuri Alcantara vs. Brian Kelleher live round-by-round coverage

Iuri Alcantara has been a solid bantamweight contender for many years. At 36, he doesn't appear to be slowing down. He has won 6 of his last 8 in the UFC including some impressive submission victories. Brian Kelleher has spent his career fighting at lower level shows and is getting his big opportunity here in his first UFC fight against a highly respected veteran. A win would catapult his status.

Round 1. Alcantara opens with some kicks early and looks to overwhelm Kelleher. Kelleher comes in with a punch and gets taken down. Kelleher grabs a guillotine choke and gets the shocking submission really quickly.

Winner: Brian Kelleher, submission, round 1.

That was a stunning finish. Alcantara hadn't been submitted since 2009 and it took just a matter of seconds with a hold that's sometimes difficult to fully lock in. Kelleher waited for a long time to fight in the UFC and he fully capitalized on the opportunity. It's a nice story for the veteran underdog to pull through.