Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Eric Spicely live round-by-round coverage

With his impressive physique, submission skills and Ultimate Fighter Brazil winning pedigree, big things have been expected for Antonio Carlos Junior. He hasn't always delivered, accumulating a 4-2 (1 NC) record in the UFC. Eric Spicely is sort of the opposite. He doesn't have an imposing look and has been an underdog for much of his career but has two straight submission wins in the UFC.

Round 1. Spicely gets a takedown 30 seconds in. Spicely lands some punches and looks to pass guard. Carlos Junior looks for a heel hook in response. Spicely is forced to defend and Carlos Junior lands punches while they are tied up. Carlos Junior attempts to take top position but Spicely threatens with the heel hook to stop him just like Carlos Junior's original ploy. They finally get disentangled and return to the feet. There, Carlos Junior gets a takedown. He quickly takes Spicely's back and looks for the rear naked choke. Time runs out. 10-9 Carlos Junior.

Round 2. Spicely dives in for a takedown but Carlos Junior takes top position. Spicely looks to attack the leg again but this time Carlos Junior slickly counters by taking the back. He briefly has his hooks in but loses them, providing Spicely some safety. Unfortunately for Spicely, Carlos Junior is later able to lock in a body triangle and then goes for the rear naked choke again. He gets it and Spicely is forced to tap.

Winner: Antonio Carlos Junior, submission, round 2.

That was a fun ground battle. They traded positions and battled for submissions but ultimately Carlos Junior was the better ground fighter. He picks up a hard fought win that will set him up for bigger things while Spicely didn't lose much in defeat.