Claudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz live round-by-round coverage

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has dominated the UFC women's strawweight division but two of the fighters who have given her the most trouble during that run are Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. They now square off to try to earn another shot at the champion. Neither Gadelha nor Kowalkiewicz has lost professionally to anyone other than Jedrzejczyk. Gadelha is more of a grappler and Kowalkiewicz is more of a striker.

Round 1. Kowalkiewicz is the aggressor at the start, pushing forward and landing a nice early punch. Kowalkiewicz keeps moving in with combinations while Gadelha has to counter. Gadelha gets a takedown and ends up in side control halfway through the round. Kowalkiewicz tries to stand up and Gadelha takes her back in the process. Gadelha gets the rear naked choke and that's it.

Winner: Claudia Gadelha, submission, round 1.

That was an important win for Gadelha. Coming off her second loss to Jedrzejczyk, she needed a statement win to send the message that she's the elite in the division beyond the champion. She did that with the quick submission. Kowalkiewicz was visibly devastated after the fight, her first stoppage loss as a professional.