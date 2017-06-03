Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros live round-by-round coverage

Erick Silva burst onto the scene with some spectacular performances and was thought to be a potential longtime contender. That hasn't really come to fruition as Silva has alternated wins and losses in the UFC. Yancy Medeiros is an entertaining scrapper who has also gone back and forth in the UFC. Stylistically, it should be an exciting fight.

Round 1. Medeiros opens with a few kicks. Medeiros opens up with punches and appears to have Silva a little stunned from a punch to the back of the head as Silva circles out and regains his composure. Silva lands a pair of hard body kicks. Medeiros is the more active fighter early but Silva is throwing with a lot of power. Silva lands a knee to the head late that staggers Medeiros. 10-9 Medeiros.

Round 2. Silva catches Medeiros with a nice counter hook in the middle of an exchange. He then sends Medeiros back with a few punches. Silva appears to be taking over when Medeiros drops him with a massive left hook. Medeiros follows with punches on the ground and the fight is stopped.

Winner: Yancy Medeiros, TKO, round 2.

Medeiros and Silva had an exciting fight while it lasted. Medeiros just landed the right shot and that was it. There's little margin for error with MMA gloves.